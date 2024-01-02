Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th ESC Commanding General conducts site visit with units [Image 1 of 4]

    4th ESC Commanding General conducts site visit with units

    BROWNSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry speaks with a soldier while conducting a site visit to the 370 Transportation Company in Brownsville, Texas on August 24, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8190285
    VIRIN: 230824-A-GM671-4907
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC Commanding General conducts site visit with units [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th ESC Commanding General conducts site visit with units
    Cmd. Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins in 370 Trans. Co. motor pool
    4th ESC command team listening to soldiers
    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry

    TAGS

    Commanding General
    4th ESC
    4th Expeditionary Command (Expeditionary)
    Command tour/Command visit

