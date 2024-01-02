Cmd. Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins speaks with soldiers of the 370 Transportation Company in Brownsville, Texas on August 24, 2023 while getting a tour of the units motor pool.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8190294
|VIRIN:
|230824-A-GM671-6570
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.52 MB
|Location:
|BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmd. Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins in 370 Trans. Co. motor pool [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT