    4th ESC command team listening to soldiers [Image 3 of 4]

    4th ESC command team listening to soldiers

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Capt. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. James Hopkins listen intently as soldiers openly discuss any concerns they may have during a site visit to a subordinate unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8190295
    VIRIN: 230824-A-GM671-3748
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC command team listening to soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

