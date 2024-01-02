Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins: Cherry Point Clinic’s 2023 Bluejacket of the Year

Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins deeply values the relationships she has aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Jenkins, a native of Johns Island, South Carolina, is the clinic’s 2023 “Bluejacket of the Year” and serves aboard the clinic on the Behavioral Health team.

