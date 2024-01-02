Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins: Cherry Point Clinic’s 2023 Bluejacket of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins: Cherry Point Clinic’s 2023 Bluejacket of the Year

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins deeply values the relationships she has aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Jenkins, a native of Johns Island, South Carolina, is the clinic’s 2023 “Bluejacket of the Year” and serves aboard the clinic on the Behavioral Health team.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:33
    VIRIN: 240105-O-KJ310-3708
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    This work, Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins: Cherry Point Clinic's 2023 Bluejacket of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS

