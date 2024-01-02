Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins: Cherry Point Clinic’s 2023 Bluejacket of the Year

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A junior enlisted Sailor serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point recognized for her exceptional patient care values relationships she has aboard the facility with fellow staff.

    Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins, recognized as the clinic’s 2023 “Bluejacket of the Year,” serves aboard the facility as a member of the clinic’s Behavioral Health team.

    “I value friendship,” says the Johns Island, South Carolina native about what inspires her service aboard the clinic. She particularly enjoys working alongside staff members she knows well while getting to know new arrivals.

    Jenkins’ duties and responsibilities include greeting patients as they arrive for appointments and ensuring information is correct and up to date in their records.

    “I want Sailors to see how hard I work, how caring that I am and how involved that I am in this command,” said Jenkins.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hospitalman Meaghan Jenkins: Cherry Point Clinic’s 2023 Bluejacket of the Year, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

