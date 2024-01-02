Camp Casey volunteers were recognized at a ceremony hosted by Hyong Nam-Sun, the Dongducheon Volunteer Center chief, at the Dongducheon Citizen’s Auditorium in Eosu-ro on Dec. 27. Hyong organized the event to formally thank Camp Casey’s most outstanding community volunteers for their dedication and selfless service in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Best)
Camp Casey Volunteers Recognized by Dongducheon City for Outstanding Service
