    Camp Casey Volunteers Recognized by Dongducheon City for Outstanding Service [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Casey Volunteers Recognized by Dongducheon City for Outstanding Service

    DONGDUCHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Best 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey volunteers were recognized at a ceremony hosted by Hyong Nam-Sun, the Dongducheon Volunteer Center chief, at the Dongducheon Citizen’s Auditorium in Eosu-ro on Dec. 27. Hyong organized the event to formally thank Camp Casey’s most outstanding community volunteers for their dedication and selfless service in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Best)

