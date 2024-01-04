Camp Casey volunteers were recognized at a ceremony hosted by Hyong Nam-Sun, the Dongducheon Volunteer Center chief, at the Dongducheon Citizen’s Auditorium in Eosu-ro on Dec. 27. Hyong organized the event to formally thank Camp Casey’s most outstanding community volunteers for their dedication and selfless service in 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Best)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 01:46 Photo ID: 8189703 VIRIN: 231227-A-YI894-5863 Resolution: 5791x3861 Size: 990.08 KB Location: DONGDUCHEON, 41, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Casey Volunteers Recognized by Dongducheon City for Outstanding Service [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Brandon Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.