    Inspecting anesthesia machine [Image 3 of 4]

    Inspecting anesthesia machine

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Staff Sgt. Nora Martinez, maintenance chief of operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, inspects an anesthesia machine Nov. 14, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:22
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army medical maintenance facility offers vast professional development opportunity

    medical materiel
    patient care
    medical maintenance
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    MMOD-UT

