Staff Sgt. Nora Martinez, maintenance chief of operations at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, inspects an anesthesia machine Nov. 14, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8189422
|VIRIN:
|231114-A-BL065-1013
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspecting anesthesia machine [Image 4 of 4], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army medical maintenance facility offers vast professional development opportunity
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT