    Medical maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    Medical maintenance

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Godwin Gagah, a contract biomedical equipment technician at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs maintenance on a patient monitor Nov. 14, 2023. Gagah also has served in the Army National Guard for 13 years.

