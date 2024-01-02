Shane Hall and Sgt. Jean Pascal Medigni look on as Pfc. Mamadou Aremou moves a pallet of patient monitors in the warehouse of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8189419
|VIRIN:
|231114-A-BL065-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2097
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moving equipment [Image 4 of 4], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
