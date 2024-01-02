Blowing off steam

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing runs its engines before take-off at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 4, 2024. Upon startup, C-17 engines may emit steam caused by the accumulation of residual water in the engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8189416
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-NI494-1118
|Resolution:
|5738x3818
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
