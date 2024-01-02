Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blowing off steam

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing runs its engines before take-off at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 4, 2024. Upon startup, C-17 engines may emit steam caused by the accumulation of residual water in the engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:31
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    This work, Blowing off steam [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

