Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew chief inspection [Image 3 of 3]

    Crew chief inspection

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A crew chief assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron performs a preflight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 4, 2024. Crew chiefs conduct pre-flight inspections before every flying mission ensuring the aircraft's operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8189418
    VIRIN: 240104-F-NI494-1043
    Resolution: 4419x2940
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chief inspection [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blowing off steam
    Flightline walk
    Crew chief inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT