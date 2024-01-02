A crew chief assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron performs a preflight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 4, 2024. Crew chiefs conduct pre-flight inspections before every flying mission ensuring the aircraft's operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8189418
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-NI494-1043
|Resolution:
|4419x2940
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew chief inspection [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT