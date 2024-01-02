Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flightline walk [Image 2 of 3]

    Flightline walk

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Maintainers assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walk across the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 4, 2024. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 15:30
    Photo ID: 8189417
    VIRIN: 240104-F-NI494-1010
    Resolution: 5133x3415
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline walk [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

