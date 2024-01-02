Maintainers assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron walk across the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Jan. 4, 2024. Maintainers perform a variety of tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 15:30
|Photo ID:
|8189417
|VIRIN:
|240104-F-NI494-1010
|Resolution:
|5133x3415
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightline walk [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT