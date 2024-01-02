Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ridge Shan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Tomahawk, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), zero their rifles during long-range marksmanship training November 23, 2023, at Arta Range. The EARF is tasked with rapidly responding to crises throughout the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ridge Shan)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ridge Shan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    EARF
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA)

