Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2

U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Tomahawk, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), zero their rifles during long-range marksmanship training November 23, 2023, at Arta Range. The EARF is tasked with rapidly responding to crises throughout the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ridge Shan)

Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2024 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ