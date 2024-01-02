A military servicemember assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), fires an M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle during long-range marksmanship training July 27, 2023, at Arta Range. CJTF-HOA maintains forward-deployable units tasked with rapidly responding to crises throughout the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ridge Shan)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 04:25
|Photo ID:
|8188795
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-KS667-1274
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ridge Shan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT