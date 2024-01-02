Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2 [Image 3 of 4]

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ridge Shan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A military servicemember assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), fires an M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle during long-range marksmanship training July 27, 2023, at Arta Range. CJTF-HOA maintains forward-deployable units tasked with rapidly responding to crises throughout the African continent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ridge Shan)

    This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise 2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Ridge Shan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    EARF
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA)

