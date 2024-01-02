Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRFB Team Works to Restore Submarines [Image 4 of 13]

    TRFB Team Works to Restore Submarines

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adora Okafor 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    Detailed shot of mooring lines used by Trident Refit Facility, Bangor's (TRFB) mooring and line handlers, on Naval Base Kitsap’s Delta Pier, Dec. 28, 2023. TRFB's core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 22:59
    submarines
    mooring lines
    SSBN
    refit
    TRFB
    Delta Pier

