    TRFB Team Works to Restore Submarines [Image 8 of 13]

    TRFB Team Works to Restore Submarines

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adora Okafor 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    Trident Refit Facility, Bangor team member, Patrick Barrett, operates forklift on Naval Base Kitsap’s Delta Pier, Dec. 28, 2023. Trident Refit Facility, Bangor’s (TRFB) core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 22:59
    VIRIN: 231228-N-WX956-1289
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRFB Team Works to Restore Submarines [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Adora Okafor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    submarines
    forklift
    industrial
    TRFB

