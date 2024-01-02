TRFB Team Works to Restore Submarines

Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB) rigger carries mooring line on Naval Base Kitsap’s Delta Pier's dry dock, Dec. 28, 2023. TRFB's core mission is repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing the Pacific Fleet’s ballistic missile submarine force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor)
