U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Masen Stephens, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, applies camouflage paint before a reaction force mission during a simulated amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to reinforce security at a beach support area that served as an expeditionary advanced base to project missions throughout Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 21:43 Photo ID: 8188624 VIRIN: 231218-M-YF186-2015 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 2.75 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms and Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.