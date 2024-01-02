BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, watch the sun set over the Pacific Ocean at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 19, 2023. Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to Camp Pendleton to provide quick reaction force support and reinforced security at a beach support area as part of a simulated amphibious assault. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

