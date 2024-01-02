U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Michael Prendergast, a platoon commander assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security in a town during urban operations training as part of an amphibious assault at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, Bravo Co. conducted a ship-to-shore movement to reinforce security at a beach support area that served as an expeditionary advanced base to project missions throughout Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 21:43
|Photo ID:
|8188632
|VIRIN:
|231218-M-YF186-1164
|Resolution:
|4013x6020
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/5 Reinforces Security During Shore Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT