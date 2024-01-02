Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Erik Reynolds Addresses The Crew [Image 5 of 6]

    Cmdr. Erik Reynolds Addresses The Crew

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Anthony Asmar 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    231228-O-WO250-4303 (Norfolk, Va) Cmdr. Katrina Stegner relieved Cmdr. Erik Reynolds as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), during a ceremony aboard the ship, December 28. Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy's 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and a part of Destroyer Squadron 28, along with Carrier Strike Group 8, led by the USS Harry S. Truman.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Unit Public Affairs Representative LTJG Anthony Asmar).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Navy
    Norfolk
    Change of Command
    USS Gonzalez

