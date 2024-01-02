231228-O-WO250-1624 (Norfolk, Va) Cmdr. Katrina Stegner relieved Cmdr. Erik Reynolds as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), during a ceremony aboard the ship, December 28. Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy's 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and a part of Destroyer Squadron 28, along with Carrier Strike Group 8, led by the USS Harry S. Truman.

(U.S. Navy photo by Unit Public Affairs Representative LTJG Anthony Asmar).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 18:19 Photo ID: 8188549 VIRIN: 231228-O-WO250-1624 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.97 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cmdr. Katrina Stegner Relieves Cmdr. Erik Reynolds [Image 6 of 6], by Anthony Asmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.