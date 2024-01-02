231228-O-WO250-1504 (Norfolk, Va) Cmdr. Katrina Stegner relieved Cmdr. Erik Reynolds as Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), during a ceremony aboard the ship, December 28. Gonzalez is the U.S. Navy's 16th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The warship is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and a part of Destroyer Squadron 28, along with Carrier Strike Group 8, led by the USS Harry S. Truman.
(U.S. Navy photo by Unit Public Affairs Representative LTJG Anthony Asmar).
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8188551
|VIRIN:
|231228-O-WO250-1504
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cmdr. Katrina Stegner Embraces Her Son [Image 6 of 6], by Anthony Asmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
