Breaking down the sample, Citizen Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kellie Marshall, a traditional Guardsman with the 173rd Fighter Wing, places an oil sample into the tester before conducting an oil analysis inspection, Dec. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The inspection looks at the levels of particles in engine oil samples to analyze engine health. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US