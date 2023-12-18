Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking down the sample, Citizen Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    Breaking down the sample, Citizen Airmen

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kellie Marshall, a traditional Guardsman with the 173rd Fighter Wing, conducts a magnetic particle inspection on a metal rod, Dec. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The inspection finds cracks in material preventing potential part failure and aircraft mishaps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

