Breaking down the sample, Citizen Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Kellie Marshall, a traditional Guardsman with the 173rd Fighter Wing, conducts a magnetic particle inspection on a metal rod, Dec. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The inspection finds cracks in material preventing potential part failure and aircraft mishaps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

