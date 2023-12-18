Breaking down the sample, Citizen Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kellie Marshall, a traditional Guardsman with the 173rd Fighter Wing, dons her proper protective equipment before conducting a magnetic particle inspection, Dec. 15, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The inspection finds cracks in material preventing potential part failure and aircraft mishaps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US