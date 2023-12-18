POLAND-- Soldiers from 1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber conduct scheduled maintenance on an Apache Helicopter. This detailed preventative maintenance service is conducted every 14 days or 25 flight hours to ensure the aircraft is ready to fly.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2024 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 10:55 Photo ID: 8187168 VIRIN: 240102-A-CC161-1005 Resolution: 5969x3627 Size: 6.66 MB Location: PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber Apache Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.