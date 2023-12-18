Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber Apache Maintenance [Image 6 of 7]

    1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber Apache Maintenance

    POLAND

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    POLAND-- Soldiers from 1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber conduct scheduled maintenance on an Apache Helicopter. This detailed preventative maintenance service is conducted every 14 days or 25 flight hours to ensure the aircraft is ready to fly.

    PMS
    Task Force Saber
    Aircraft Mechanics
    Above the First

