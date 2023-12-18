Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Brings Holiday Gifts to Slovak Orphanage [Image 4 of 4]

    Civil Affairs Brings Holiday Gifts to Slovak Orphanage

    SLOVAKIA

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Team 3215, A Co., 432d Civil Affairs Battalion, attached to Task Force 82, and soldiers assigned to the 57th Detachment, Slovak Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation, celebrated the holiday season with Slovak orphans at the Centrum pre deti a rodiny-Necpaly (Center for Children and Families-Necpaly) in Lešt’, Slovakia., Dec. 28, 2023. Gifts were brought to the Center to communicate the importance of celebrating the holiday season with the community and demonstrates the strong partnership among friends and allies. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of 432d Civil Affairs Battalion)

