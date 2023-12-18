Civil Affairs Brings Holiday Gifts to Slovak Orphanage

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Team 3215, A Co., 432d Civil Affairs Battalion, attached to Task Force 82, and soldiers assigned to the 57th Detachment, Slovak Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation, celebrated the holiday season with Slovak orphans at the Centrum pre deti a rodiny-Necpaly (Center for Children and Families-Necpaly) in Lešt’, Slovakia., Dec. 28, 2023. Gifts were brought to the Center to communicate the importance of celebrating the holiday season with the community and demonstrates the strong partnership among friends and allies. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of 432d Civil Affairs Battalion)

