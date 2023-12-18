Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The White Family welcomed their second daughter and the first baby of 2024 for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. [Image 3 of 3]

    The White Family welcomed their second daughter and the first baby of 2024 for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The White Family welcomed their second daughter and the first baby of 2024 for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 11:30
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
