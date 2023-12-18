Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2024

    The White Family welcomed their second daughter and the first baby of 2024 for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Story by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed the first baby of the new year for the medical center and Onslow County, North Carolina. Emery Ann White was born at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. Baby Emery weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured at 19.5 inches in length.

    Emery is the daughter of United States Marine Corps Sgt. Jared White, who is assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Emery’s mother, Madison White, is a Marine Corps veteran. Emery is the second child for the couple who call Eastern North Carolina home. Their first daughter was also born at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    The White Family had a message to share with the staff who cared for Emery in the early hours of the new year.

    “The nurses were outstanding, genuinely so sweet and so nice, very attentive and answered every question I had,” said Madison White. “You’re always going to remember who was there with you when you gave birth, and I will always be really grateful for the nurses we had last night.”

    NMCCL congratulates the family and wishes them a safe and happy 2024.

