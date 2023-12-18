Madison White, Marine Corps veteran, holds her newborn daughter, Emery. Emery is the first baby of 2024 for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
|01.01.2024
|01.01.2024 11:30
|8186796
|240101-N-FE818-1002
|7440x4960
|2.29 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|16
|2
This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomes first baby of 2024
