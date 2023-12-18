With Mt. Rainier in the background, a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Seattle idles during a joint search and rescue exercise near Bainbridge Island, Wash., April 26, 2023. The exercise ensures local partner agencies have a working rapport with Coast Guard members prior to an actual emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 20:18
|Photo ID:
|8186284
|VIRIN:
|230426-G-SG988-2100
|Resolution:
|4754x3163
|Size:
|9.97 MB
|Location:
|BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise with partner agencies [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
