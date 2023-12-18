Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise with partner agencies [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise with partner agencies

    BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    With Mt. Rainier in the background, a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Seattle idles during a joint search and rescue exercise near Bainbridge Island, Wash., April 26, 2023. The exercise ensures local partner agencies have a working rapport with Coast Guard members prior to an actual emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

