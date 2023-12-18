Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercise with partner agencies [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercise with partner agencies

    BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard rescue swimmer dangles below an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles as it hovers during a joint search and rescue exercise near Bainbridge Island, Wash., April 26, 2023. Exercises like this ensures local partner agencies already have a rapport with Coast Guard members prior to an actual emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:18
    Photo ID: 8186283
    VIRIN: 230426-G-SG988-8319
    Resolution: 4543x3023
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercise with partner agencies [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    Dolphin
    helicopter
    MH-65
    PNW

