Coast Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercise with partner agencies

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer dangles below an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles as it hovers during a joint search and rescue exercise near Bainbridge Island, Wash., April 26, 2023. Exercises like this ensures local partner agencies already have a rapport with Coast Guard members prior to an actual emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|04.26.2023
Date Posted: 12.31.2023
|8186283
|230426-G-SG988-8319
|4543x3023
|7.29 MB
|Location:
Location: BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, US
|4
|1
