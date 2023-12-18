Coast Guard crews conduct search and rescue exercise with partner agencies

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer dangles below an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles as it hovers during a joint search and rescue exercise near Bainbridge Island, Wash., April 26, 2023. Exercises like this ensures local partner agencies already have a rapport with Coast Guard members prior to an actual emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

