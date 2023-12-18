A Coast Guard rescue swimmer prepares to deploy from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter as they hover during a joint search and rescue exercise near Bainbridge Island, Wash., April 26, 2023. The rescue swimmer worked with local EMS providers to show the tactics and techniques Coast Guard members use during hoisting operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 20:18
|Photo ID:
|8186282
|VIRIN:
|230426-G-SG988-5465
|Resolution:
|2657x1768
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue exercise with partner agencies [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT