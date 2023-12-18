Coast Guard crews provide safety zones during 2023 Windermere Cup

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark [WPB 87360] act as a standby safety unit during the Windermere Cup in Seattle, May 6, 2023. The Windermere Cup is a premier event where many college rowing teams come together to compete. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8186172
|VIRIN:
|230506-G-SG988-6342
|Resolution:
|3920x2608
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
