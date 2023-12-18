Coast Guard crews provide safety zones during 2023 Windermere Cup

Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark [WPB 87360] transits through Montlake Cut in Seattle, May 6, 2023. The crew of the 87-foot Blue Shark primarily conduct law enforcement, search and rescue, marine environmental response, and recreational boating safety enforcement missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
