    Coast Guard crews provide safety zones during 2023 Windermere Cup [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard crews provide safety zones during 2023 Windermere Cup

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark [WPB 87360] transits through Montlake Cut in Seattle, May 6, 2023. The crew of the 87-foot Blue Shark primarily conduct law enforcement, search and rescue, marine environmental response, and recreational boating safety enforcement missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 8186170
    VIRIN: 230506-G-SG988-3094
    Resolution: 3525x2350
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard crews provide safety zones during 2023 Windermere Cup [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Crew
    Patrol Boat
    Blue Shark
    Windermere Cup
    Montlake Cut

