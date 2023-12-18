Coast Guard Cutter Blue Shark [WPB 87360] transits through Montlake Cut in Seattle, May 6, 2023. The crew of the 87-foot cutter were the first vessel through the Cut at the conclusion of the Windermere Cup, a premier rowing event for many colleges. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 8186171 VIRIN: 230506-G-SG988-3925 Resolution: 4020x2675 Size: 8.06 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard crews provide safety zones during 2023 Windermere Cup [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.