    MSG FTX SPARTA 23 [Image 8 of 9]

    MSG FTX SPARTA 23

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Citizen Airmen from the 932nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group conduct field training exercises at the Illinois Air National Guard Sparta training area on Saturday, April 1, 2023, Sparta, Illinois. Approximately 100 personnel participated in the training exercise designed to enhance the Air Force Reserve's present and future capabilities and bolster its readiness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 8185932
    VIRIN: 230401-F-IB640-1312
    Resolution: 2943x1960
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    This work, MSG FTX SPARTA 23 [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD chief scientist visits 932nd Airlift Wing to explore communication technologies
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

