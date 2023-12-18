U.S. Air Force Citizen Airmen from the 932nd Airlift Wing Mission Support Group conduct field training exercises at the Illinois Air National Guard Sparta training area on Saturday, April 1, 2023, Sparta, Illinois. Approximately 100 personnel participated in the training exercise designed to enhance the Air Force Reserve's present and future capabilities and bolster its readiness, adaptability, and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 14:35
|Photo ID:
|8185930
|VIRIN:
|230401-F-IB640-1187
|Resolution:
|2943x1960
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSG FTX SPARTA 23 [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
