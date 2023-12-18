A group of around 30 chief scientists from the Air Force, Space Force, and Air Force Research Laboratory spoke with representatives from Boeing and the 932nd Airlift Wing during a recent visit to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 23, 2023. The goal of the event was to discuss mobility airframes and where capability gaps might exist and what was needed to fix those gaps. The chief scientists learned more about the C-40C, the airframe's capabilities, and the current communication package, as well as gain more insight into the 932nd AW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:35 Photo ID: 8185925 VIRIN: 230323-F-IB640-1066 Resolution: 2943x1698 Size: 2.01 MB Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD chief scientist visits 932nd Airlift Wing to explore communication technologies [Image 9 of 9], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.