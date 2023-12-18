Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD chief scientist visits 932nd Airlift Wing to explore communication technologies [Image 1 of 9]

    DoD chief scientist visits 932nd Airlift Wing to explore communication technologies

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A group of around 30 chief scientists from the Air Force, Space Force, and Air Force Research Laboratory spoke with representatives from Boeing and the 932nd Airlift Wing during a recent visit to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 23, 2023. The goal of the event was to discuss mobility airframes and where capability gaps might exist and what was needed to fix those gaps. The chief scientists learned more about the C-40C, the airframe's capabilities, and the current communication package, as well as gain more insight into the 932nd AW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 8185925
    VIRIN: 230323-F-IB640-1066
    Resolution: 2943x1698
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

