U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, shoots his pistol at a range on April 17, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 09:33 Photo ID: 8185754 VIRIN: 230414-A-YE304-8646 Resolution: 2101x3146 Size: 2.53 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.