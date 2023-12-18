U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, shoots his pistol at a range on April 17, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8185754
|VIRIN:
|230414-A-YE304-8646
|Resolution:
|2101x3146
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
