Best Ranger 2023

Spc. Justin Rein, a Soldier assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment completes the Darby Queen during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 14, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges testing physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)



