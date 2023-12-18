Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger 2023 [Image 2 of 12]

    Best Ranger 2023

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Spc. Justin Rein, a Soldier assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment completes the Darby Queen during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 14, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges testing physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 09:33
    VIRIN: 230414-A-YE304-7711
    Location: GA, US
    This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

