Spc. Justin Rein, a Soldier assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment completes the Darby Queen during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 14, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges testing physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8185748
|VIRIN:
|230414-A-YE304-7711
|Resolution:
|2832x3540
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
