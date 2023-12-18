Best Ranger 2023

U.S. Army Capt. Luke Ebeling and Spc. Justin Rein, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct a road march between events April 14, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

