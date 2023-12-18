Servicemembers assigned to the 341st Training Squadron attend a three-day stress management workshop at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland, Texas, on 1-3 Dec. The training provided techniques for optimal performance under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker )
|12.01.2023
|12.30.2023 09:46
|8185171
|231201-F-EU579-1024
|3684x1289
|1.22 MB
|TX, US
|1
|0
This work, Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques [Image 5 of 5], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navigating the storm: Servicemembers get equipped with stress management techniques
